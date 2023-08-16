Hackensack Meridian CEO to chair World Economic Forum panel

Robert Garrett, CEO of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, has been named chairman of the World Economic Forum's Health and Healthcare Governor's Community.

During the two-year term, Mr. Garrett will help define the industry agenda and drive change to improve access to healthcare and outcomes, and aim to drive more industry efficiency, according to an Aug. 15 Hackensack Meridian news release.

Potential global agenda items include digital technologies to make care more accessible while protecting patient privacy, addressing health equity and the effects of climate change on personal health, according to the release.

Mr. Garrett has participated in the World Economic Forum annual meeting for the past several years, and in January he and 39 other leaders from eight countries signed the Zero Health Gaps Pledge, the world's first, multisector health equity pledge.