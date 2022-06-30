Gender gap hits remote work

Men are disproportionately more likely to be offered remote work opportunities and have the option to work from home compared to women, according to a June 23 McKinsey survey.

McKinsey surveyed 25,000 Americans in the Spring of 2022 about their work habits and opportunities.

It found that almost 60 percent of workers can work from home at least some of the time. However, men have more opportunities to work remotely full time than women do, with 38 percent of full-time employed men having remote work options, but only 30 percent of women having the same opportunity. Also, 61 percent of employed men said they were offered remote working opportunities compared to only 52 percent of women.