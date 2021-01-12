Former hospital CEO tapped as Detroit's lead public health nurse

Iris Taylor, PhD, MSN, RN, former CEO of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, was tapped as nursing director for the Detroit Health Department, according to a Jan. 12 news release from the city mayor's office.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Dr. Taylor will be the lead public health nurse for the department overseeing clinical operations, including the management of staff, procedures related to clinical programs and public outreach.

Throughout her healthcare career, Dr. Taylor served two terms at the helm of Detroit Receiving Hospital and University Health Center. She also was chief business officer of the Detroit Medical Center; president of the Detroit Medical Center's Harper University and Hutzel Women's hospitals; and DMC's chief nursing officer.

She retired as CEO of DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital in March 2015 and was president of the Detroit School Board from 2017-20. She began her new role Jan. 11.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.