Former Hackensack Meridian co-CEO John Lloyd dies

John Lloyd, former co-CEO of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, has died, according to a Feb. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Lloyd retired in 2018 after co-leading the health system with Robert Garrett since the 2016 merger of Neptune, N.J.-based Meridian Health and Hackensack (N.J.) University Health Network, which formed Hackensack Meridian Health. Mr. Garrett is currently the sole CEO.

"John's legacy lives on in New Jersey and at Hackensack Meridian Health. Beyond being a visionary leader, John was a wonderful man, well-known throughout HMH as being someone who truly cared for each and every team member," Mr. Garrett said in the release. "He brought his authentic self to work every day, and dedicated his life to serving his team, and our patients. It was a privilege to work beside him as co-CEO. He was a great colleague, mentor and a true friend. Our network extends our deepest condolences to the entire Lloyd family."

During his career, Mr. Lloyd led the merger of Jersey Shore University Medical Center with Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center to create Meridian Health in 1997.

He also is a past recipient of the Medical Executive Award from the Academy of Medicine of New Jersey and the Distinguished Business Leader Award from West Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth University.