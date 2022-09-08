Former CEO of shuttered hospital joins team of buyer ahead of planned reopening

Jeanette Filpi was CEO of Pioneer Community Hospital in Stuart, Va., when it declared bankruptcy in 2017. Now, she is director of development for a team that plans to reopen it, Cardinal News reported Sept. 8.

Ms. Filpi was the hospital's CEO for more than five years, according to her LinkedIn page. She currently serves as interim CEO of Eads, Colo.-based Kiowa County Hospital District as well as development director for Chicago-based Foresight Hospital and Health Systems.

Foresight focuses on "bringing high-quality healthcare to underserved communities," particularly in urban and rural areas, according to its website. The company bought Pioneer Community Hospital for $2.1 million in the spring and plans to reopen it by Jan. 31. A five-bed emergency room will open first, followed by a psychiatric program, the newspaper reported.

Ms. Filpi told Cardinal News she would be open to serving as the hospital's CEO again.