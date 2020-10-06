Female healthcare execs less satisfied with pay, job than male peers, report finds

Male and female healthcare executives have varying perceptions of their workplaces, highlighting a continued need to address gender biases in the C-suite, according to a special report published in the Journal of Healthcare Management.

The report analyzes results from a 2018 American College of Healthcare Executives survey on the attitudes of male and female healthcare executives, and compares them with data from earlier surveys on the same topic. For the 2018 survey, 670 men and 726 women responded to the survey, which was sent to ACHE members.

Four findings from the 2018 study:

1. Eighty-seven percent of male healthcare executives and 81 percent of female healthcare executives said they were satisfied with their position. The 2018 survey was the first time that the percentage of women reporting job satisfaction was significantly lower than men.

2. When looking back at their past five years of employment, 42 percent of women said they didn't get paid fairly due to gender. Only 2 percent of men said the same, according to the report.

3. Seventy-one percent of women said they were satisfied with how their compensation compared with their peers, while 81 percent of men said the same.

4. Seventeen percent of women said they felt they missed out on a promotion because of their gender in the past five years, compared to 4 percent of men who said the same. However, the percentage of women who felt they weren't promoted because of their gender in 2018 is down from 33 percent in 1995.

