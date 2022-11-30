Dr. Stephen Mansfield, former CEO of Methodist Health System, named dean of Texas business school

Stephen Mansfield, PhD, former president and CEO of Dallas-based Methodist Health System, was appointed as the new dean of the Dallas Baptist University College of Business.

Dr. Mansfield will also be a senior adviser to the president for strategic initiatives, according to a Nov. 28 news release.

He will assume the roles after serving as Methodist CEO from 2006 until his retirement from the helm in 2019.

Before joining Methodist, Dr. Mansfield was president and CEO of Little Rock, Ark.-based St. Vincent Health System.

"I have been immensely blessed by a wonderful career, but I do not think I have ever been more excited about a new role as I am in this case," Dr. Mansfield said in the release. "I can't imagine an opportunity with more purpose and meaning. I look forward to giving it everything I have and to serving our Lord as best I can at DBU."