U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, MD, was sworn in as the new director of Bethesda, Md.-based Walter Reed National Military Medical Center July 5.

Dr. Reed takes over from outgoing director U.S. Navy Capt. Felix Drew Bigby.

Dr. Austin had several roles in the U.S. Navy after earning a commission through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corp. She spent seven years in the surface warfare community before earning her medical degree from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.