Coronavirus March 25: AHA urges patients to #StayHome & 14 notes from physicians, hospitals

The American Medical Association, American Hospital Association and American Nursing Association issued an open letter to U.S. residents, urging them to #StayHome.

The letter urges people to practice physical distancing or staying at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “give physicians, nurses and everyone on the front lines a fighting chance at having the equipment, time and resources necessary to take on this immense challenge.”

Here are 14 other notes from hospitals, health systems and physicians on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor's note: This list is based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported per state.

New York

1. Stony Brook University Hospital has established a community COVID-19 phone line (631-638-1320). Nurses will field calls there from 8 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday, and callers will be directed to the appropriate healthcare setting for help.

2. With shortages in the number of COVID-19 tests, Albany (N.Y.) Med, Albany-based Peter's Health Partners will only be testing symptomatic healthcare providers. Albany Med has closed its drive-thru testing location.

3. Stony Brook University Hospital has started reviewing and receiving 3D-printed face shields that have been made by Stony Brook University.

New Jersey

4. Hackensack Meridian Health has made its COVID-19 diagnostic tool available to other health systems through a licensing agreement. The diagnostic tool was developed by the health system’s Center for Discovery and Innovation.

California

5. Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente said it is closing some medical office buildings, consolidating locations in some of its service areas, postponing some appointments and expanding the use of virtual visits. Most urgent care locations will stay open.

6. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care created a COVID-19 diagnostic test that includes information from the CDC and World Health Organization. The test was developed by the Stanford Health Care Clinical Virology Laboratory.

7. Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai continues to allow patients one visitor in the emergency department and labor and delivery units. A visitor also can accompany patients in the outpatient area.

Washington

8. Seattle-based Swedish Medical Center has developed an online COVID-19 assessment tool for general COVID-19 questions. The health system is also asking patients to use its virtual care platform, which costs no more than $49.

Michigan

9. Southfield-based Beaumont Health has started assessing employees and physicians at hospitals and the health system’s service center for COVID-19 symptoms before they start their shifts. The process took effect systemwide March 24.

Illinois

10. Advocate Aurora Health has extended its restrictions on elective surgeries/procedures and nonurgent ambulatory visits through April 10. The health system said its foundations have also established a relief fund to provide resources to patients, families, communities and healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Texas

11. Irving-based Christus Health said it is launching a 24/7 COVID-19 health chatbot on its websites to help with triage amid the pandemic. The tool offers self-screening information for the virus to determine next steps for patients.

Pennsylvania

12. Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center has furloughed more than 200 employees. Expected to be temporary, the furloughs are effective March 25. About 225 to 275 employees are affected.

Ohio

13. Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Whiskey are partnering to supply hand sanitizer for the health system. Cleveland Clinic said nearly 1,000 bottles were initially distributed at its locations for use by workers, and more bottles will become available as production picks up and other partners join the effort.

Minnesota

14. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said it will protect the salaries of its hospital workers until at least April 28. The health system sent a letter to 63,000 staff members working at its campuses throughout the U.S. on March 23.

