Meadville Medical Center furloughs 225+ employees to ensure financial stability

Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center has furloughed more than 200 employees to ensure the hospital's financial stability, according to The Meadville Tribune.

The furloughs, expected to be temporary, are effective March 25. About 225 to 275 employees are affected.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but if we do not take meaningful action immediately, the long term viability of the health system is at risk," Meadville Medical Center CEO Philip Pandolph, told the Tribune. "I hope this pandemic is short-lived, and we are able to recall everyone back to work with as little disruption as possible."



The hospital said the furlough is expected to last through April 5, but warned an extension is possible if the pandemic continues to affect business operations and revenue.



The hospital said the furloughs were unavoidable because the hospital has seen a decrease in patient volume across its facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lack of revenue we’re seeing as a result of the decreased volume has the potential for serious long-term ramifications," Don Rhoten, Meadville Medical Center's vice president of consumer engagement, told the Tribune. "We have to take fast action."

Affected employees will not receive paychecks, but will continue receiving benefits like health insurance, according to the report.

