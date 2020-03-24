Mayo Clinic protects 63,000 workers' salaries through April 28

In response to the financial uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic said it will protect the salaries of its hospital workers until at least April 28, according to the Post Bulletin.

The health system sent a letter to 63,000 staff members working at its campuses throughout the U.S. on March 23. The letter was signed by Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, and Chief Administrator Jeff Bolton.

"We expect to see a marked decrease in outpatient and surgery volumes in the weeks ahead," the letter reads. "Under the pay protection program, if you are a member of the allied health staff and there is no work in your department, your pay will be maintained and you likely will be redeployed."

Redeployment means that hospital staff may be tapped to work in different units, help with its command system or get more training.

Mayo Clinic said that if redeployment doesn't make sense, workers may be asked to stay home, but staff will continue to receive their "current rate of pay for scheduled hours [worked and not worked] through April 28."

