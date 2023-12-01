Congress' health policy brain drain

Several health policy leaders will retire from Congress in the near future, taking with them decades of experience, according to Politico.

Reps. Anna Eshoo, Michael Burgess, MD, and Brad Wenstrup, DPM, will step away from their posts after serving the remainder of their term, which concludes in January 2025.

Ms. Eshoo has served on the House Energy and Commerce Committee since 1995, according to her biography. In 2019, she was elected by the committee as the first woman to serve as chair of the health subcommittee.

Dr. Burgess, who has been a member of Congress for more than two decades, serves on the House Energy and Commerce, House Rules and the House Budget committees, according to his biography. He also co-chairs the GOP Doctors Caucus.

Dr. Wenstrup, who was first elected in 2012, serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to his biography. He also co-chairs the GOP Doctors Caucus.

During their tenures, they have focused on a number of issues, according to Politico. This includes Dr. Burgess leading the passage of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act; Ms. Eshoo playing a key role in the creation of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health; and Dr. Wenstrup's involvement with legislation to streamline the Veterans Affairs Department's community care.

Former Rep. Susan Brooks told Politico the three members of Congress have been mentoring other members in preparation for their exits.









