Colorado health system staff want answers after 2 executives resign

Cortez, Colo.-based Southwest Health System staff are seeking answers after the system's CEO and COO resigned, The Journal reported Sept. 27.

During a Sept. 22 Southwest Health System board meeting, which about 40 people attended, staff raised concerns about hospital management, including the recent departure of COO Kerri White-Singleton, RN.

Kameo Smith, DO, a physician affiliated with the health system, said there is distrust toward hospital management and called for an investigation from hospital managers into staff concerns.

"There are still a lot of questions unanswered," Dr. Smith said, according to the report.

The reason for Ms. White-Singleton's resignation was not provided, according to The Journal. Her departure came after Tony Sudduth resigned as CEO in April.

In a Sept. 28 statement to The Journal, Ms. White-Singleton said Southwest Health is an outstanding system. "If there was an opportunity in an executive leadership role in the future, I would gladly serve again," she said, according to the report.

Southwest Health operates Southwest Memorial Hospital and Southwest Medical Group. It is managed by Community Hospital Consulting, the management and consulting arm of Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp.

Community Hospital Corp. has no plan to take over ownership of Southwest Memorial Hospital, Tod Beasley, senior vice president of hospital financial operations at Community Hospital Corp. told The Journal Sept. 22.

