Cleveland Clinic expands global network of in-country representatives

Cleveland Clinic now has five new in-country representatives to assist patients worldwide with their care journey, including help with questions and appointment scheduling.

The new representatives — trained local citizens who can connect patients with Cleveland Clinic care — are in Canada, China, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, according to a Nov. 29 news release.

The release states that these representatives are part of Cleveland Clinic's efforts "to ensure greater access to quality care for patients around the world." They can connect patients to Cleveland Clinic care available in the U.S., Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Tasks may include arranging online educational consultations or appointments. Representatives may also connect local healthcare workers with Cleveland Clinic training and continuing medical education.

"We have seen strong growth in demand for our services worldwide, and we believe every individual can benefit from the quality of care we provide," Curtis Rimmerman, MD, chair of Cleveland Clinic international operations, said in the release. "By expanding our network of in-country representatives, we are able to increase access to care by breaking down language and cultural barriers that may have prevented patients from seeking treatments that might not have been available to them previously."

Cleveland Clinic now has in-country representatives covering Bahamas, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.