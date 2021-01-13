Cleveland Clinic changes mission statement

"Caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve" is the mission statement Cleveland Clinic intends to use for the next 100 years, CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD, said Jan. 13.

Dr. Mihaljevic announced the change at the system's State of the Clinic address Jan. 13, which also commemorated Cleveland Clinic's centennial in 2021.

"Our mission has served the community for generations, yet our role has evolved with the passage of time," Dr. Mihaljevic said in a virtual address to Cleveland Clinic employees. "As stewards of this organization, we carry out the will of our founders to reach for higher and nobler ends. So today, I am privileged to unveil our new mission statement for the next 100 years."

He added that Cleveland Clinic aims to be the best place to get care and work in healthcare.

Cleveland Clinic's previous mission statement was: "To provide better care of the sick, investigation in their problems and further education of those who serve."

Read more here.

More articles on leadership and management:

CEO says supply shortage forced Baystate Health to stop vaccinating employees

Corner Office: Henry Ford Health System exec says she's driven by golden rule

Former hospital CEO tapped as Detroit's lead public health nurse



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.