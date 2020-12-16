City of San Francisco condemns naming of hospital after Zuckerberg

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 15 to condemn the naming of San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center after Priscilla Chan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to KPIX.

The 10-1 vote came as Facebook has been accused of allowing the spread of misinformation, the news station reported.

The board of supervisors approved a resolution introduced by Supervisor Gordon Mar that supports condemning the name. It also calls on San Francisco "to establish clear standards with regards to naming rights for public institutions and properties that reflect San Francisco's values and a commitment to affirming and upholding human rights, dignity and social and racial justice."

The Committee on Government Audit and Oversight, a panel of the board of supervisors, sent the resolution to the full board after approving it Dec. 3.

San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, the city's largest public hospital, added Mr. Zuckerberg's name to the facility after he and his wife Priscilla Chan, MD, donated $75 million to the hospital in 2015.

In a prepared statement, hospital CEO Susan Ehrlich, MD, told Becker's Dec. 3 that the couple's generous gift has allowed it "to acquire state-of-the-art technology we use every single day to save patient lives" as well as support for renovations, improvements and education.

"We are honored that Dr. Chan and Mr. Zuckerberg thought highly enough of our hospital and staff, and the health of San Franciscans, to donate their resources to our mission," she said.

More articles on leadership:

Biden to tap Denis McDonough for VA secretary: 4 things to know

PwC's 6 top healthcare issues for 2021

Pandemic pressure is pushing health officials to resign

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.