CHS appoints retired military leader and cyber expert as board director

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, one of the largest for-profit healthcare systems in the country, said Sept. 13 it is appointing Ronald Burgess Jr. to its board of directors.

The retired lieutenant general, who served 38 years in the U.S. Army, will serve as an independent director for a term expiring at the 2024 annual stockholders meeting.

Previous roles included terms as the head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, advising the president, among others, and as senior counsel for national security, cyber programs and military affairs at Auburn (Ala.) University.

"Gen. Burgess brings to the Community Health Systems board deep knowledge and perspective honed through his military career and leadership role at a major university," said Wayne T. Smith, chair of the CHS board. "His experience engaging with government agencies and expertise in cybersecurity and information systems will be valuable assets to our board in their oversight of the company's information and data security, data privacy, and other cybersecurity programs."