Children's of Philadelphia CEO launches podcast series sharing insight on medical breakthroughs

Children's of Philadelphia CEO Madeline Bell is launching a podcast series to talk with physicians and scientists to share behind-the-scenes insights on some of their work, according to a May 5 news release.

The podcast will be called "Pioneered at CHOP," will have five episodes and will highlight the stories behind some of CHOP's groundbreaking discoveries, as told by the people who made them — from gene sequencing to repairing birth defects in utero.

The five episodes:

Episode one: Ian Krantz, MD, co-director of CHOP's Roberts Individualized Medical Genetics Center, specializes in solving "medical mysteries" using gene sequencing. He joins Ms. Bell to discuss the latest advances in precision medicine, why it's important to share data with other scientists and more.



Episode two: N. Scott Adzick, MD, director of CHOP's Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment, is a pioneer in correcting birth defects before birth. He shares insights from his career with Ms. Bell and reveals some of the breakthroughs that are on the horizon for his team.



Episode three: Hematologist and scientist Katherine High, MD, develops gene therapies for patients. Dr. High joins Ms. Bell to talk about her journey from idea to breakthrough — and what it was like to create Spark Therapeutics, a company based on her innovations.



Episode four: This fall, CHOP opens its newest hospital in King of Prussia, Pa. Jan Boswinkel, MD, COO of the hospital, joins Ms. Bell and shares what it's like to build a new hospital from the ground up.



Episode five: CHOP's Cardiac Center co-director and pediatric heart surgeon Jonathan Chen, MD, joins Ms. Bell to discuss his team's latest innovations and his vision for the future of pediatric cardiac care.

The podcast series is part of a larger podcast series launched in 2018 that is hosted by Ms. Bell, as she talks with different experts on clinical care and medical research.

