CEOs, employees see leadership differently: 5 notes  

Senior executives and entry-level employees are disconnected about what makes up a "leadership mindset" within their organizations, according to a new nationwide study by GE and Ipsos.

The companies polled more than 250 C-level leaders and 400 entry-level employees across the United States to learn more about the leadership mindset, which is defined as the characteristics that companies develop among employees to foster strong leaders who can help reach business goals and ensure long-term company success.

Although the C-level executives and entry-level employees both identified quality, reliability, integrity and innovation among top characteristics of leadership mindset, entry-level employees are more likely to note humility and respect while C-level respondents note vision and decision-making skills. Furthermore, executives and employees stand divided in how they see these traits embodied.

Five key takeaways from the report, informed by the poll conducted July 17 through Aug. 1:

1. Seventy-two percent of respondents believe their organizations have clearly defined the characteristics of a leadership mindset within their organization.

2. Nearly 90 percent of C-level respondents said their executive teams embody their leadership mindset every day; fewer than 60 percent of entry-level staff felt the same.

3. Entry-level employees identified the qualities of responsibility, reliability and humility as the most critical for a CEO to embody to successfully lead in the coming 3 to 5 years.

4. Ninety percent of C-level respondents felt their company supports employees' leadership development; only 68 percent of entry-level employees felt the same.

5. When it comes to attracting the right talent and leaders, 92 percent of C-level leaders claim their companies' leadership mindset plays a role in hiring and evaluating employees. Only 75 percent of entry-level employees agreed that the characteristics are integrated within their evaluations.