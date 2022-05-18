CEO resignations hit record high

Dozens of hospital CEOs have resigned this year as a record number of chiefs across all industries have exited their roles, according to a May 18 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report.

Nearly 520 CEOs left their posts between Jan. 1 and the end of April, the highest total since the executive outplacement and coaching firm began tracking CEO changes in 2002. The total is up 18 percent from the 440 CEO exits announced in the same period of 2021.

Thirty-six hospital CEOs exited their roles in the first four months of this year. That's up from the 20 hospital chiefs who resigned in the same period last year, according to the report.

CEOs are leaving their positions and businesses are making changes at the top for several reasons, Challenger, Gray & Christmas Senior Vice President Andrew Challenger said.

"Inflation, staffing shortages, and possible recession concerns are giving more cause for companies to reevaluate leadership," Mr. Challenger said. "This, after years of companies trying to figure out the right formula to attract and retain talent and create a culture of inclusion, issues that often start at the top."