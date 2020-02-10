CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals dies after bike accident

John Lauck, president and CEO of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, died from complications related to a bike accident, the network said Feb. 7.

As CEO, Mr. Lauck oversaw fundraising for the network's 170 member hospitals. He joined the organization in 2011.

"The entire Children's Miracle Network Hospitals community mourns John's loss and extends their deepest sympathies to his family. John had a remarkable passion for children's hospitals and inspired communities across North America to help millions of sick and injured kids," the organization said in a statement.

The board of trustees for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals is discussing interim leadership for the organization.

