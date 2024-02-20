CEO of American Health Care Association, National Center for Assisted Living to retire

Mark Parkinson, the CEO of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, will step down in 2025, the organizations announced Feb. 20.

Mr. Parkinson has served in this capacity for the last 13 years, since leaving office as the governor of Kansas in 2011.

Mr. Parkinson and his wife, Stacy, previously owned and operated long-term care facilities throughout Kansas and Missouri.

While serving as CEO for the last 13 years, Mr. Parkinson helped direct national initiatives to improve quality in post acute and long term care facilities and also worked with other experts to develop best practices, address staffing issues and health related to COVID-19.

"These have been the most important and rewarding years of my professional life," Mr. Parkinson stated in the news release. "Together, we unified the profession to have one, powerful voice in D.C. and improved the lives of millions of residents. As I embark on this last year at AHCA/NCAL, I'll continue to work hard every single day to achieve our objectives and support the Board and the incoming CEO. The most exciting times in the history of the profession are yet to come."