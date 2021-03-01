CEO confidence hits 17-year high: 4 takeaways

CEOs are the most confident they have been since 2004, according to The Conference Board's "Measure of CEO Confidence" in the first quarter of 2021.

The survey was conducted Jan. 14-29, suggesting that the vaccine rollout and the curb of COVID-19 infections projects promise for CEOs in 2021.

Four things to know:



1. Seventy-three percent of CEOs feel confident in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 34 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Seventy percent feel confident in current economic conditions, compared to 3 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

2. Eighty-two percent of CEOs expect economic conditions to improve, up from 63 percent in the last survey conducted in September.

3. Thirty-six percent of CEOs plan pay increases for their employees of at least 3 percent in the next year, up from 22 percent in the previous survey.

4. Twelve percent expect to cut jobs, down from 34 percent previously.

To read the full report, click here.

