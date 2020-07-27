CDC vows to address COVID-19 disparities, health equity

The CDC issued a strategy document July 24 pledging steps toward reducing COVID-19 disparities and achieving health equity.

"Persistent health disparities combined with historic housing patterns, work circumstances and other factors have put members of some racial and ethnic minority populations at higher risk for COVID-19 infection, severe illness and death," the agency wrote. "As we continue to learn more about the impact of COVID-19 on the health of different populations, immediate action is critical to reduce growing COVID-19 disparities among the populations known to be at disproportionate risk."

The CDC said its strategy aims to improve the health outcomes of disproportionately affected populations partially through improved data collection on racial and ethnic disparities related to COVID-19. This includes building on plans for better data on testing, incidence, vaccination and severe outcomes by race and ethnicity as well as establishing special studies related to social determinants of health.

Its strategy will also focus on increased testing, contact tracing, isolation options and preventive care and disease management in populations at increased risk for the coronavirus, the agency said.

Additionally, the CDC vowed to focus on expanding program and practice activities to support healthcare workers to prevent transmission of COVID-19, and to work to build a diverse public health workforce "equipped to assess and address the needs of an increasingly diverse U.S. population."

The CDC's strategy aims for outcomes within three to 12 months.

Read the full document here.

