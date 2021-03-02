CDC director to states: Don't roll back COVID-19 safety measures

As COVID-19 cases improve, the head of the CDC said she is "really worried" about states rolling back public health measures, according to a March 1 article published in CNBC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a March 1 news briefing that the U.S. has declined to about 70,000 new COVID-19 cases each day.

"With these statistics, I am really worried about more states rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19," Dr. Walensky said.

She said emerging COVID-19 variants can disrupt the downward trajectory in infection cases.

"Seventy thousand cases a day seems good compared to where we were just a few months ago," she said. "Please hear me clearly: At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained."

