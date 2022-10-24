CDC director tests positive for COVID-19

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 21. The agency said she is experiencing mild symptoms.

"She is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually," the CDC said in an Oct. 22 statement. "CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health."

Dr. Walensky is "up to date with her vaccines," the agency said. She received the bivalent omicron booster in September.

News of Dr. Walensky's infection comes as new, immune-evasive omicron subvariants gain prevalence in the U.S., prompting concern the U.S. will see a surge over the coming weeks and months. Health experts are carefully watching COVID-19 trends in New York, where hospitalizations have been on the rise this month.





