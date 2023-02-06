Bragging at work has its benefits

Nobody wants to be seen as a "bragger," but it is important to advocate for oneself and take credit on the job, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The fear of bragging strikes all the wrong people," Meredith Fineman, author of Brag Better told the Journal. "It's a matter of getting those 'qualified quiet' to turn up the volume."

The Journal recommends sharing details of an effective, successful process so others can mimic your actions, and shouting out anyone who collaborated on a quality project with you. Additionally, it is important to use the word "I" if you were the sole person responsible for a task, rather than attributing it to "we" so as not to sound self-centered.

What many fear is bragging is actually telling your own story, Aliza Licht, author of On Brand told the Journal. This allows you to brand yourself and your contributions outside the scope of your institution, allowing more flexibility as your career progresses.

A little bit of bragging can go a long way in making your contributions visible and setting yourself up for future promotions, when done correctly.