Biden's $6T budget: 7 takeaways for healthcare leaders

President Joe Biden proposed a $6 trillion budget May 28 for fiscal year 2022, which includes funding for healthcare.

Seven takeaways for healthcare:

1. No funding or details are described for several healthcare proposals President Biden has outlined in his healthcare platform, including a public option health insurance plan, lower prescription drug costs and lower Medicare eligibility. The president's budget calls on Congress to "take action" on the proposals, but doesn't provide a financial plan to do so.

2. The budget includes a $6.5 billion investment to launch the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which would increase federal funding for research and development in healthcare. The agency would initially focus on cancer and other diseases like diabetes and Alzheimer's, according to the White House.

3. President Biden's budget includes $8.7 billion in funding for the CDC to "restore capacity at the world's preeminent public health agency and rebuild international capacity to detect, prepare for, and respond to emerging global threats," the White House said.

4. Under the budget, $10.7 billion would be allocated to HHS to support research, prevention, treatment and recovery support services, and $621 million would be directed to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Opioid Prevention and Treatment programs.

5. The budget includes $2.1 billion for the Department of Justice to address gun violence, according to the White House.

6. Funding for the Indian Health Service would increase by $2.2 billion in 2022 under the budget.

7. President Biden's spending plan will include increased taxes on corporations and high-income households, according to The Wall Street Journal.