Biden administration launches '1-stop shop' COVID-19 website

President Joe Biden's administration is launching a website March 30 that is meant to be a "one-stop shop" to help people access vaccines, tests, treatments and high-quality masks, the White House said in a fact sheet.

The website, COVID.gov, also provides updated information about COVID-19 spread.

"The nation's medicine cabinet is full of effective treatments; we have free at-home tests, high- quality masks, vaccines and boosters all available, so the website brings all these tools together and makes it convenient," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in an interview with NPR.

COVID.gov will feature a new test-to-treat locator tool to help people who are sick with COVID-19 access locations nationwide that offer tests and antiviral pills, according to the White House. The tool is part of a "test-to-treat" initiative President Biden announced in his State of the Union address March 1.

The initiative was created "so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they prove positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost," President Biden said during his address.

As of March 30, there are more than 2,000 test-to-treat locations in the U.S., including in pharmacy-based clinics, federally qualified community health centers and long-term care facilities, according to the White House.

NPR reported that the website also features a vaccine/booster locator; a form to order free at-home COVID-19 tests; a testing locator; information about access to masks; and information about virus symptoms treatment, testing and travel. Additionally, the website includes CDC data on COVID-19 levels in communities.

