Beaumont adds 3 physicians to board after negative staff surveys

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health has added three physicians to its board of directors.

The move increases the number of physicians on the board from three to six and bumps the total number of board members to 19.

The three physicians joining the board are:

Abed Asfour, MD, vice chief of staff at Beaumont Hospital-Trenton (Mich.) and cardiology section chief and director of interventional cardiology

Ashok Jain, MD, CMO at Beaumont Hospital-Wayne (Mich.)

Robert Welsh, MD, physician executive for surgical specialty with the Beaumont Medical Group

The appointments come after several physician and nurse surveys conducted this summer revealed a lack of confidence in the health system's leadership and concerns about a now-squashed merger with Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

The appointments are intended to help thwart clinician dissatisfaction with leadership decisions.

"We made a commitment earlier this year to increase physician representation on our board. Many physicians were nominated, and we went through a comprehensive review process that ultimately led us to select these three esteemed physicians," John Lewis, chairman of Beaumont Health's board of directors, said in a news release. "All of our board members volunteer their time and talent to support Beaumont in advancing our efforts to provide compassionate, extraordinary care every day to the communities we serve."

