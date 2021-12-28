Baptist Health Lexington leader dies

William Sisson, president of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.), died Dec. 27 from cancer.

His career with the health system spanned 42 years.

Under Mr. Sisson's leadership of the Lexington facility, which began in July 1990, the hospital achieved Magnet recognition for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center four times, a news release said. It was also ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Kentucky by U.S. News & World Report.

Mr. Sisson played critical roles in the expansion of the hospital's Nicholasville Road campus, as well as construction of Baptist Health Hamburg, a new campus scheduled to open in 2023 in Lexington.

"Bill strongly believed staff were the ones responsible for each of the hospital's accolades and honors due to their commitment to caring for our patients," Patrick Falvey, PhD, Baptist Health's COO, stated. "Through his commitment to his community and each of you, Bill has made a tremendous difference and will be deeply missed."