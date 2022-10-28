Atlanta mayor seeks new operator to keep Wellstar AMC afloat

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens aims to keep Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center open — but first, the facility needs a new operator, Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown reported Oct. 27.

"It’s my goal to be able to get it a new operator to bring the hospital back up and make it a place that people of all income levels will want to go," the mayor said at an Oct. 24 town hall meeting, according to the newspaper.

Atlanta Medical Center closed its emergency department Oct. 14, and the entire facility is set to shutter Nov. 1. The 20-acre site's future has been debated by city lawmakers. Mr. Dickens has been vocal about his desire to keep the site a medical center.