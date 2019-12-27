Arkansas hospital to change management companies in February

Eureka Springs (Ark.) Hospital is preparing to switch management companies on Feb. 1, local news site the Lovely County Citizen reports.

The change comes after a report earlier this year that the company, Shreveport, La.-based Allegiance Health Management, failed to make payments to vendors and staff on time, and left the 12-bed critical access hospital in a state of disrepair.

"Let's just say the Department of Health is very encouraged that we are making this change," Eureka Springs Hospital Commission Chairman John House told the Lovely County Citizen. "It will be the last hold-out for Allegiance in the state of Arkansas."

The hospital plans to tie up loose ends with Allegiance in January before making the switch to Alliance Management Group. Representatives from Alliance Management Group, which will take over after Allegiance leaves, said the group's focus will be employee retention during the turnover period and updating equipment and staffing plans.

