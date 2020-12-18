American Hospital Association VP Joy Lewis to lead its health equity, inclusion strategies

The American Hospital Association has created a senior leader position to oversee its health equity and inclusion strategies and appointed Joy Lewis, its vice president for strategic health planning, to fill it.

Ms. Lewis also will serve as executive director of the Institute for Diversity and Health Equity.

With the promotion, Ms. Lewis will join AHA's executive management team, which consists of 15 leaders.

