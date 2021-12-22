A look at 3 women honored on Forbes '30 Under 30' in healthcare list

Twelve women under 30 years old in healthcare made Forbes magazine's 2022 "30 Under 30" list for their contributions in saving lives and creating a more equitable future. Here's a look at three of them.

1. Stephanie Wisner

Ms. Wisner co-founded startup Centivax, a company that develops treatments for COVID-19, influenza and other infectious diseases. It uses immunoengineering and has a contract with the U.S. Navy.

2. LaShyra Nolen

Ms. Nolen is a health equity and social justice advocate working to remedy the lack of access to healthcare and racial injustice she grew up around. She's an appointed member of the White House Health Equity Leadership Roundtable.

3. Shriya Srinivasan, PhD

Dr. Srinivasan uses brain-computer interfaces and tissue engineering to improve the use of prostheses, allowing patients to receive sensory feedback from them. About30 amputation patients are using prostheses that she designed.