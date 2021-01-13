7 healthcare priorities for big employers this year

The Pacific Business Group on Health, which represents employers like Boeing, Walmart and Microsoft, outlined seven health priorities for large employers in 2021.

"For many employers, the financial pressures created by COVID-19 are aggravating the already-enormous challenge of managing soaring healthcare costs," the group said in a recent report. "As a result, large private employers and public healthcare purchasers are embracing a range of strategies to control expenses, support quality improvement and gain greater visibility into care value and quality in 2021."

Here are the seven areas of focus the group outlined:

1. Addressing high costs

2. Measuring meaningful quality

3. Leveraging telehealth

4. Strengthening primary care

5. Controlling pharmacy costs

6. Challenging market consolidation

7. Addressing inequities in health and care delivery

View the full report here.

