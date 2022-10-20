5 questions to guide succession planning discussions at hospitals

The American Hospital Association and its Physician Alliance released a succession planning guide Oct. 19 for healthcare leaders, which includes five diagnostic questions to guide discussions with teams on preparing for the future.

The guide, produced in partnership with talent management firm STS, states, "Particularly over the last two plus years, succession planning may have struggled to garner leadership attention amidst significant challenges associated with the pandemic. But given the talent shortages, turnover and retirements, the talent landscape in healthcare is rapidly shifting and efforts are needed to consider and plan for the future of leadership."

The five questions, as listed in the guide:

1. Who owns and runs succession planning; our leadership team or the human resources function?

2. Can we name the critical roles that are required for our organization to be successful?

3. Can we list the key criteria for determining "ready now" candidates for these critical roles?

4. How are succession candidates identified?

5. What leaders in roles today are a direct product of our succession planning efforts?

To view the full guide, click here. To read more about hospital efforts regarding succession planning, click here.