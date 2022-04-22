49% of female revenue execs considered quitting last year: 5 top reasons

Almost half of female executives working in revenue-related roles have considered quitting their jobs in 2021 according to a new survey from Women in Revenue. 

The 2022 survey included responses from almost 2,400 women working in the revenue field across a range of industries. Respondents revealed their top five concerns in the workplace, with compensation being the top issue, followed by support, flexibility, the Great Resignation and sexual harrassment. Here are a deep dive into the five top concerns:

  1. Women are increasingly concerned about their compensation and whether it is equitable. More than half of the respondents said that transparent compensation is the most important consideration when evaluating a job offer in 2022, up from only 21 percent in 2021. 

  2. Women are also struggling with a lack of community and professional support, with almost 30 percent of respondents stating that a lack of mentorship, a seat at the table and lack of training were issues at their company. 

  3. The availability of flexible working arrangements is also more important to women in 2022 with over a third of respondents rating it a top challenge and over half saying the option to work from home is extremely important.

  4. The Great Resignation means there's a high turnover rate for women in the industry and that it is an employee's market. Women are shopping around at other companies to boost their pay and satisfaction.

  5. Sexual harrassment was a major challenge for women in revenue, especially for women of color who reported it was a top challenge at higher rates than white women. Twenty-one percent of all respondents said sexual harrassment was a top concern.

