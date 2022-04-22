49% of female revenue execs considered quitting last year: 5 top reasons

Almost half of female executives working in revenue-related roles have considered quitting their jobs in 2021 according to a new survey from Women in Revenue.

The 2022 survey included responses from almost 2,400 women working in the revenue field across a range of industries. Respondents revealed their top five concerns in the workplace, with compensation being the top issue, followed by support, flexibility, the Great Resignation and sexual harrassment. Here are a deep dive into the five top concerns: