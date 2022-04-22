49% of female revenue execs considered quitting last year: 5 top reasons

Listen
Almost half of female executives working in revenue-related roles have considered quitting their jobs in 2021 according to a new survey from Women in Revenue.
The 2022 survey included responses from almost 2,400 women working in the revenue field across a range of industries. Respondents revealed their top five concerns in the workplace, with compensation being the top issue, followed by support, flexibility, the Great Resignation and sexual harrassment. Here are a deep dive into the five top concerns:
- Women are increasingly concerned about their compensation and whether it is equitable. More than half of the respondents said that transparent compensation is the most important consideration when evaluating a job offer in 2022, up from only 21 percent in 2021.
- Women are also struggling with a lack of community and professional support, with almost 30 percent of respondents stating that a lack of mentorship, a seat at the table and lack of training were issues at their company.
- The availability of flexible working arrangements is also more important to women in 2022 with over a third of respondents rating it a top challenge and over half saying the option to work from home is extremely important.
- The Great Resignation means there's a high turnover rate for women in the industry and that it is an employee's market. Women are shopping around at other companies to boost their pay and satisfaction.
- Sexual harrassment was a major challenge for women in revenue, especially for women of color who reported it was a top challenge at higher rates than white women. Twenty-one percent of all respondents said sexual harrassment was a top concern.