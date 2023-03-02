42% of healthcare CEOs say their businesses won't be viable in a decade

CEOs' confidence in their own teams and industries is waning, according to a recent survey from management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry surveyed more than 4,400 CEOs across several industries, including healthcare, to gauge their confidence in 2023 and beyond.

Forty-two percent of healthcare CEOs said their businesses would remain economically viable for 10 years or less if they continue on their current paths. Across all industries, nearly 40 percent of CEOs said the same.

The survey also indicated a loss of faith in those around them. Sixty-six percent of CEOs said they had confidence in their own executive leadership teams, down from 74 percent in the first half of 2021.