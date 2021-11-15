4 things to know about health at COP26

The United Nations climate summit wrapped up Nov. 13 in Glasgow, Scotland. After two weeks of negotiations and talks, world leaders representing nearly 200 nations came to an agreement on the final deal.

Climate effects on public health are well evidenced and are gaining recognition as another argument for fighting climate change. At COP26, some headway was made in regard to recognizing effects of climate change on health as well as building capacity and resiliency into health systems to confront the crisis.

Four things to know: