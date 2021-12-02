4 Black-led tech businesses tackling health equity 

A new wave of Black-owned technology businesses are aiming to improve the way patients, especially people of color, communicate with physicians and empower them to take their health into their own hands, NPR reported Nov. 29

San Francisco-based StartUp Health has invested in several healthcare companies created by underrepresented founders. CEO and President Unity Stoakes told NPR that backing underrepresented founders is an exciting growth opportunity, as they hold "an essential and powerful understanding of how to solve some of the biggest challenges in healthcare."

Here are four Black-led tech companies that are tackling issues of health equity:

Health in Her Hue

This health and wellness site helps connect Black women and women of color to culturally sensitive medical professionals. The New York City-based business also offers information and guidance that centers their unique needs and lived experiences.

Hurdle

The Washington, D.C.- based mental health company aims to connect Black patients and people of color with therapists that understand and honor culture. The startup gained traction after the murder of George Floyd as patients turned to therapists who would understand their experiences.

MedHaul

Memphis, Tenn.-based MedHaul provides access to safe, inclusive and low-cost transportation for patients to get them to and from their medical appointments. The company is for everyone, but was founded with low-income, rural residents in mind.

Clinify Health

The Chicago-based company works with healthcare providers in underserved communities to help physicians and medical professionals target the patients who are most in need. They do this through analysis of social and medical data.