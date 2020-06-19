3 New Jersey health systems tap Chris Christie for lobbying

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who registered as a lobbyist earlier this month, has three new health system clients: Atlantic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health.

The three New Jersey health systems hired Mr. Christie to lobby the federal government on Medicare reimbursement and federal relief funding, according to lobbying disclosure documents submitted June 17.

Mr. Christie is registered to lobby through his firm, Christie 55 Solutions. He works with his former chief of staff Rich Bagger.

Atlantic Health System is based in Morristown, Hackensack Meridian is in Hackensack, and RWJBarnabas is in West Orange.

More articles on leadership:

Bon Secours Mercy Health may not see complete COVID-19 rebound this year, CEO says

Medical journal peer-review process questioned after study retractions

Living Like a Leader: A day with Banner Health CEO Peter Fine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.