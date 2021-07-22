18 health systems back Biden's $5B gun violence prevention plan

Eighteen health system presidents and CEOs have signed a request to Congress supporting President Joe Biden's $5 billion hospital and community-based gun violence prevention plan.

More than 1,300 healthcare professionals also signed the request that was sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., according to a July 21 news release.

"From trauma bays to operating rooms, health care professionals see the breadth and severity of the gun violence crisis in stark terms," said Michael Dowling, CEO and president of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. "We have a responsibility to respond and protect the health of our patients and communities — but to do that most effectively, we need Congress to help us do our jobs. Addressing gun violence isn't a Republican issue or Democratic issue — it's a public health issue."

Gun violence in America is at crisis levels, the release said. In 2020, there were a record-breaking 43,559 firearm-related deaths and more than 39,000 additional injuries in the United States. The nation is on track to surpass that record in 2021.

"Gun violence disproportionately impacts communities of color, the release said. "For example, gun violence is the leading cause of death for young Black men in America — accounting for more deaths than the next nine leading causes combined."

The 18 health system executives who signed the request: