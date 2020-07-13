118 hospital, healthcare company CEOs have departed this year, firm says
The number of CEOs leaving hospitals has increased by 65 percent year over year, according to emailed information from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
The executive outplacement firm said 118 CEOs have left healthcare companies and hospitals this year through June, 58 of whom left hospitals. During the same period last year, 115 CEOs left these companies, with 35 leaving hospitals.
Meanwhile, healthcare firms have cut 47,142 jobs this year, according to Challenger tracking. That's an increase of 112 percent compared to the first half of 2019.
Here are healthcare companies and hospitals that have had CEO turnover this year, according to Challenger:
Note: Some are listed more than once because there was an interim CEO who also was replaced.
- 2Morrow
- AAC Holdings
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Agilon Health
- Availa Bio
- Banner Health (Phoenix)
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill (Fla.)
- Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)
- Best Life Brands
- BestSelf Behavioral Health
- BETA Healthcare Group
- Big Bend Hospice
- Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)
- Cambrex Corporation
- Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center
- Carteret Health Care (Morehead City, N.C.)
- Citrus Memorial Hospital (Inverness, Fla.)
- Cognoa
- Crozer-Keystone Health System (Springfield, Pa.)
- Datica
- Decibel Therapeutics
- Delta County Memorial Hospital (Delta, Colo.)
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)
- Detroit Medical Center
- Disc Medicine
- Envision Healthcare
- Exactech
- EyeKor
- Forks (Wash.) Community Hospital
- Frye Medical Center (Hickory, N.C.)
- Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center
- Great Circle
- Greater Lynn Senior Services
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (Hollister, Calif.)
- HCA Healthcare West Florida (Tampa)
- Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital
- Health Care Service Corp.
- Health Share of Oregon
- Healthcare Bluebook
- Holy Cross Hospital (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
- Houlton Regional Hospital (Maine)
- inHealth
- Inogen
- Inspira Health (Woodbury, N.J.)
- J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport, N.C.)
- Kaleido Biosciences
- Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron, Mich.)
- Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System (Radcliff, Ky.)
- LucidHealth
- MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District (Greenbrae, Calif.)
- MCHC Health Centers
- MDLive
- Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)
- Middle Park Health (Granby, Colo.)
- Mount Carmel Health (Columbus, Ohio)
- Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor, Maine)
- Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home (Gloversville, N.Y.)
- Net Health
- New Vista
- Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital
- North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley)
- North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital
- North Tampa Behavioral Health
- Northern Light Health
- Nutrition Business Unit - Tivity Health
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens
- Olympic Medical Center
- Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Springfield
- Perry Memorial Hospital
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc (PGDx)
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- PlayMaker Health
- Ra Medical Systems
- Renz Center for Addiction Counseling
- Saint Marys Health Network
- Shearwater Health
- Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions
- Society of Hospital Medicine
- South Coast Hospice
- Spaulding Clinical
- Spring View Hospital
- St. Alexius Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital (Columbus, Ga.)
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital/St. Joseph's Westgate
- St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)
- St. Mary's Healthcare (Amsterdam, N.Y.)
- St. Petersburg (Fla.) Free Clinic
- Surgery Partners Inc.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital, AdventHealth Southwest (Ft. Worth, Texas)
- The American Academy of Family Physicians
- Tivity Health
- TriStar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)
- True Health New Mexico
- UCP Heartland
- University of Maryland Capital Region Health (Cheverly)
- UP Health System - Portage (Hancock, Mich.)
- Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean, N.Y.)
- Valley Vision
- Vaxart Inc
- Virtudent
- Vyaire Medical
- Welkin Health
- West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala, Fla.)
- Williamson Medical Center (Franklin, Tenn.)
