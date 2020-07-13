118 hospital, healthcare company CEOs have departed this year, firm says

The number of CEOs leaving hospitals has increased by 65 percent year over year, according to emailed information from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

The executive outplacement firm said 118 CEOs have left healthcare companies and hospitals this year through June, 58 of whom left hospitals. During the same period last year, 115 CEOs left these companies, with 35 leaving hospitals.

Meanwhile, healthcare firms have cut 47,142 jobs this year, according to Challenger tracking. That's an increase of 112 percent compared to the first half of 2019.

Here are healthcare companies and hospitals that have had CEO turnover this year, according to Challenger:

Note: Some are listed more than once because there was an interim CEO who also was replaced.

2Morrow

AAC Holdings

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Adverum Biotechnologies

Agilon Health

Availa Bio

Banner Health (Phoenix)

Bayfront Health Spring Hill (Fla.)

Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)

Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.)

Best Life Brands

BestSelf Behavioral Health

BETA Healthcare Group

Big Bend Hospice

Biotechnology Innovation Organization

Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Cambrex Corporation

Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center

Carteret Health Care (Morehead City, N.C.)

Citrus Memorial Hospital (Inverness, Fla.)

Cognoa

Crozer-Keystone Health System (Springfield, Pa.)

Datica

Decibel Therapeutics

Delta County Memorial Hospital (Delta, Colo.)

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center (Las Vegas)

Detroit Medical Center

Disc Medicine

Envision Healthcare

Exactech

EyeKor

Forks (Wash.) Community Hospital

Frye Medical Center (Hickory, N.C.)

Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center

Great Circle

Greater Lynn Senior Services

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (Hollister, Calif.)

HCA Healthcare West Florida (Tampa)

Healdsburg (Calif.) District Hospital

Health Care Service Corp.

Health Share of Oregon

Healthcare Bluebook

Holy Cross Hospital (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)

Houlton Regional Hospital (Maine)

inHealth

Inogen

Inspira Health (Woodbury, N.J.)

J. Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital (Southport, N.C.)

Kaleido Biosciences

Lake Huron Medical Center (Port Huron, Mich.)

Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System (Radcliff, Ky.)

LucidHealth

MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District (Greenbrae, Calif.)

MCHC Health Centers

MDLive

Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

Middle Park Health (Granby, Colo.)

Mount Carmel Health (Columbus, Ohio)

Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor, Maine)

Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home (Gloversville, N.Y.)

Net Health

New Vista

Norfolk (Va.) General Hospital

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley)

North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital

North Tampa Behavioral Health

Northern Light Health

Nutrition Business Unit - Tivity Health

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens

Olympic Medical Center

Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of Springfield

Perry Memorial Hospital

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc (PGDx)

Piedmont Henry Hospital

PlayMaker Health

Ra Medical Systems

Renz Center for Addiction Counseling

Saint Marys Health Network

Shearwater Health

Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions

Society of Hospital Medicine

South Coast Hospice

Spaulding Clinical

Spring View Hospital

Spring View Hospital

St. Alexius Hospital

St. Alexius Hospital

St. Francis Hospital (Columbus, Ga.)

St. Francis Hospital

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

St. Joseph's Hospital/St. Joseph's Westgate

St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho)

St. Luke's Health System

St. Mary's Healthcare (Amsterdam, N.Y.)

St. Mary's Healthcare

St. Petersburg (Fla.) Free Clinic

Surgery Partners Inc.

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)

Texas Health Huguley Hospital, AdventHealth Southwest (Ft. Worth, Texas)

The American Academy of Family Physicians

Tivity Health

TriStar Skyline Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

True Health New Mexico

UCP Heartland

University of Maryland Capital Region Health (Cheverly)

UP Health System - Portage (Hancock, Mich.)

Upper Allegheny Health System (Olean, N.Y.)

Valley Vision

Vaxart Inc

Virtudent

Virtudent

Vyaire Medical

Welkin Health

West Marion Community Hospital (Ocala, Fla.)

Williamson Medical Center (Franklin, Tenn.)

More articles on leadership:

Americans' concerns about tests, hospital resources increase amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Michigan to require implicit bias training for providers

Former UCSF Health hospital CEO dies at 81

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.