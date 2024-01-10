10 top issues for CEOs in 2024: Survey

This year, CEOs in the U.S. and globally are most worried about a recession and inflation, according to a survey from The Conference Board.

The nonprofit business research group asked 1,247 C-suite executives from around the world, including 630 CEOs, about their top business threats and opportunities in 2024. The survey took place between mid-November and mid-December. Respondents were primarily from the U.S., Latin America, Japan and Europe. Forty-five percent of CEO respondents are in business and professional services, which includes healthcare, 34% are in manufacturing industries and 14% are in financial services.

The external factors or issues that surveyed U.S. CEOs said they believe will have the greatest effect on their business in 2024:

Note: The list includes ties.

1. Economic downturn/recession: 55%

2. Inflation: 39%

3. Rapidly advancing AI technology: 32%

4. Higher borrowing costs: 28%

4. Higher labor costs: 28%

6. Shifting consumer/customer buying behaviors: 21%

7. Global political instability: 20%

7. Labor shortages: 20%

9. Regulation domestically (within your country): 17%

10. Political uncertainty in the region(s) you operate in: 16%

Read more about the survey findings here.







