10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Medical City Plano (Texas) seeks a vice president of quality.

2. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a vice president of surgical line service.

3. Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.

4. North Hospital in Carmel, Ind., seeks a vice president/COO.

5. Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt., seeks a vice president of operations.

6. Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital seeks a vice president of operations.

7. Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality.

8. Northside Hospital & Tampa Bay Heart Institute in Saint Petersburg, Fla., seeks a vice president of quality.

9. WellStar Paulding Hospital in Hiram, Ga., seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.

10. CHI St. Gabriel's Health in Little Falls, Minn., seeks a vice president of patient care services.