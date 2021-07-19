10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the last few weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Medical City Plano (Texas) seeks a vice president of quality.
2. Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston seeks a vice president of surgical line service.
3. Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality and risk management.
4. North Hospital in Carmel, Ind., seeks a vice president/COO.
5. Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt., seeks a vice president of operations.
6. Henry Ford Wyandotte (Mich.) Hospital seeks a vice president of operations.
7. Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center seeks a vice president of quality.
8. Northside Hospital & Tampa Bay Heart Institute in Saint Petersburg, Fla., seeks a vice president of quality.
9. WellStar Paulding Hospital in Hiram, Ga., seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer.
10. CHI St. Gabriel's Health in Little Falls, Minn., seeks a vice president of patient care services.