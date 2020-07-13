10 hospitals hiring VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking vice presidents during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. University of Maryland Medical System in Linthicum seeks a vice president of quality and data analytics.

2. Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president of physician networks.

3. Nicklaus Children's Health System in Miami seeks a vice president and COO/CFO for Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists.

4. WellStar North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga., seeks a vice president of human resources.

5. Integris Health in Oklahoma City seeks a vice president of case management.

6. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich., seeks a vice president of patient business services for its Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

7. Copley Health Systems in Morrisville, Vt., seeks a vice president of ambulatory and provider services.

8. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans seeks a vice president of financial analysis and reporting.

9. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo., seeks a vice president of accounting and finance.

10. WellSpan Health in York, Pa., seeks a vice president of patient safety and quality.

