10 hospitals hiring COOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking COOs in the last few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. HonorHealth in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Harlan County Health System in Alma, Neb.

3. UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif.

4. Fauquier Health in Warrenton, Va.

5. Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital

6. Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital Folsom (Calif.)

7. Holtz Women's And Children's Hospital in Miami

8. Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

9. Ascension-Indiana Market (Indianapolis)

10. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in Bradenton, Fla.

