10 health system CEOs pledge to improve healthcare worker protections

Ten health system CEOs nationwide have signed the CEO Declaration of Principles, outlining a three-pillar renewed commitment to improve safety, well-being and equity for healthcare workers.

The declaration expands the safety definition to include safeguarding psychological and emotional well-being of healthcare workers, promoting health justice by declaring equity and anti-racism as core safety components, and ensuring physical safety of healthcare workers through a zero-harm program and access to personal protective equipment, technology, tools and processes, according to the coalition website.

"We are taking collective actions to protect healthcare workers at every level to ensure they have the systems, tools and resources they need and deserve to feel safe and thrive," Tom Mihaljevic, MD, CEO of Cleveland Clinic said in a March 4 news release. "A new definition of safety will restore trust, protect the well-being of healthcare workers and recruit and retain individuals to the healing professions."

Dr. Mihaljevic is one of the 10 health system CEOs who have signed the declaration. The other CEO coalition co-founders and co-authors of the declaration are:

Susan Ehrlich, MD, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Robert Garrett, Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health

Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

Rod Hochman, MD, Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Laura Kaiser, SSM Health (St. Louis)

Anne Klibanski, MD, Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Wright Lassiter, Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Johnese Spisso, UCLA Hospital System (Los Angeles)

Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners (Bloomington, Minn.)

For more information about the coalition, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.