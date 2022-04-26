Vermont hospital CEO leaving for chief medical officer role

Dean French, MD, is leaving his role as CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., to become chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, the St. Albans Messenger reported April 26.

Dr. French, who has helmed Northwestern Medical Center since late 2020, will leave in August, according to the report.

Northwestern Medical Center Board President Jake Holzscheiter praised efforts under Dr. French's leadership.

"Prior to the hiring of Dr. French, NMC went through a very broad and thorough process of defining what NMC should be," Mr. Holzscheiter said in a statement to workers, which was shared with the St. Albans Messenger. "That led to a strategic focus on improving safety, quality and financial sustainability. Great work has been done and our direction remains unchanged."

Before his current position, Dr. French was CEO of Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont.